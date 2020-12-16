‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Sun is …

On “The Masked Singer” finale on December 16, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. At the end of the hour, one of them will be named the winner of season 4 of this hit reality series. We’ve rewatched every one of the 10 episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the season 4 finale, including the real name of the Sun.

Of the three finalists, only one of them is a woman: the Sun. She made it to the final three after wowing the studio audience and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) with her cover of “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish on the semi-final. That wasn’t a surprise given how well she had done in her previous appearances. She tackled a variety of genres and always impressed us with both her singing and dancing abilities.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Crocodile is …

We are absolutely sure that the Sun is country music superstar LeAnn Rimes. She recorded the Lizzo song “Cuz I Love You” and sounds just like the Sun did on the premiere episode when she crooned this tune. Beyond this, consider just how well LeAnn’s life story fits in with the clues we’ve been given about the Sun.

The Sun admits she has been very down at times; Rimes has been candid about her battles with depression over the years and like the Sun she too comes from a broken home.

Back in 1997, LeAnn made Grammy history at age 15 when she became the youngest winner of Best New Artist. She also took home the award that year for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Blue.” Over the years, LeAnn has been nominated for music’s highest honor another five times. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 46 Grammy nominations.

The season 4 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have sold 281 million records. Rimes has sales of 40 million albums. Her first two albums — “Blue” and “You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs” — each went quadruple platinum while her next two — “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and a self-titled disc — each went platinum. As a whole, the contestants have 23 platinum records.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Mushroom is …

In one of the clues videos, we saw a pair of mouse ears which is a reference to Disney. LeAnn filmed her first TV special at Disney World in 1997. And she was part of the 5oth anniversary special for Disneyland in 2005. Her version of the park’s golden anniversary anthem, “Remember When” was played everyday for a year during the fireworks.

The Sun said she “knows how to shine like a torch even in the freezing winter.” Rimes performed “Light The Fire Within” during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. And we see some balloons; over the years, she has sung at several concerts that were part of hot air balloon festivals.

We saw the Sun shine on some flowers and a watering can; in 2016, a hybrid tea rose was named after Rimes. Besides the watering can, many of the other elements are also blue, in honor of LeAnn’s first big hit.

We also saw a shot of a butterfly. LeAnn sported such a tattoo on her left wrist back in 2012 in support of an anti-bullying initiative, The Butterfly Project. Around that time, she was the subject of many online attacks for her relationship with Eddie Cibrian, who she met when both were married. The Sun says she has been burned once too often by gossip.

The image of the candy canes ties into LeAnn’s life in two ways: she recorded the song “Hard Candy Christmas” for her 2014 holiday album and she used them as a way of decorating the house when she first had stepsons.

We’ll only learn if we are right that the Sun is LeAnn Rimes when she is unmasked at the end of the finale. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Sun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 4 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Watch today's chat at 5 p.m. PT with 4 top TV showrunners

Watch today's chat at 5 p.m. PT to view our chats with lead TV showrunners of “P-Valley” (Starz), “Raised by Wolves” (HBO Max), “The Stand” (CBS All Access) and “The Undoing” (HBO). Plus group chat by Chris Beachum.