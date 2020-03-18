‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The T-Rex is …

Season 3 of “The Masked “Singer” has already seen seven of the 18 contestants sent home: three apiece from Groups A and B and one last week from Group C (the Bear, who turned out to be politician Sarah Palin). She was the first of the six celebrities competing in Group C to lose the audience vote. The remaining five contenders — Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex — competed in the eighth episode, which aired on Wednesday, March 18. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show while the other four will continue on in the competition in coming weeks.

Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including our best guess as to the real identity of the T-Rex, who belted out “So What” by P!nk on the March 11 episode.

Our best bet at this stage is that the T-Rex is JoJo Siwa.

In the clues video, we see the T-Rex talking to a doll, which implies that she is young. This talented teenager first came to fame back in 2013 as the youngest contestant on season 2 of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.” She went on to be a standout on another Abby Miller reality show, “Dance Moms.”

Since then, she has recorded several hit songs, including “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store,” so we know she loves to raise her voice in song. The video for “Boomerang” amassed an astonishing 450 million views. Currently, she is racking up views on her two YouTube channels: “JoJo Siwa TV” and “It’s JoJo Siwa.”

Between them, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have landed three books on the New York Times bestseller list. And JoJo did just that with her 2017 memoir “JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PeaceOutHaterz.”

We won’t find out whether we are right that the T-Rex is Jojo Siwa until she is unmasked. That will happen when one of two things occur: she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the T-Rex? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

