‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Taco is …

Season 3 of “The Masked “Singer” has already seen four of the 18 contestants sent home: three from Group A (the Robot, Llama and Miss Monster who turned out to be Lil Wayne, Drew Carey and Chaka Khan respectively) and one from Group B (the Elephant who was Tony Hawk.)

Hawk was the first of the six celebrities competing in Group B to lose the audience vote. The remaining five contenders — Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco — competed in the fifth episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show while the other four will continue on in the competition in coming weeks.

Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including our best guess as to the real identity of the Taco.

Before he performed, we had the idea that the Taco was NBA all-star LeBron James. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, which would make tapings possible. And he loves tacos, to the point that he tried to trademark the phrase “Taco Tuesdays.” And he has rapping skills as he proved in 2017 his rendition of “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube.

But after watching the Taco swing and sing to the Frank Sinatra standard “Fly Me To the Moon” we now know that we were wrong. Our new theory is that the Taco is Tom Bergeron, the Emmy-winning host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “Hollywood Squares.”

The clues video included a shot of VHS tapes, which could refer to the long-running ABC show “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which Bergeron presented for 14 years beginning in 2001.

And a reference was made to the Taco “a comforting part of your lives for decades.” Bergeron’s career dates back to the 1980s as a radio and TV host.

While Tom is best known for talking, he did raise his voice in song on a tribute album to Mr. Rogers. He sang “Some Things I Don’t Understand,” which was a signature tune on “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” The clues video includes a shot of a trolley car, something seen on that children’s TV show.

We’ll only find out if we are right that the Taco is Tom Bergeron when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he either loses a popular vote or wins. Do you think we are correct in our theory about the real name of the Taco? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

