‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

The Turtle is one of the favorites to win season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” He landed in the top six competing on the April 29 episode with his outstanding cover of “Let It Go” by James Bay earlier this month. We’ve been wondering who is hiding inside the Turtle costume ever since he made his debut on the show on February 2 with his version of “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal.

We watched both of those performances again as well his other four turns at the mike: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur; “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes; and “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. And we’ve taken another look at all of his clues videos.

We are now convinced that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are on the right track that the Turtle is a former teen idol. But we don’t think he is Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

We are sure that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney.

While he is known as an actor now, he got his start 20 years ago as part of the boy band Dream Street. The Turtle said, “at the starting line of my career, I was surrounded by other hungry newcomers.” And in another clues video, he wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school, Turtle” on a chalkboard: the first letter of each word spells out the first name of the band.

And we saw some Greek letters on that chalkboard, which could refer to Jesse’s recurring role on the ABC Family series “Greek.”

After Dream Street broke up in 2002, Jesse did well as a solo artist. His first album,”Beautiful Soul,” sold more than one million copies. That got it both gold and platinum records. “The Masked Singer” season 3 contestants have 88 gold albums.) In a clues video, there was a shot of a map of Korea, with the city of Seoul highlighted.

Jesse was nominated for a Grammy in 2008 for co-writing the Leona Lewis hit “Bleeding Love.” Between them, the celebrities on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 Grammy Awards nominations.

In one of the clues video, there was a shot of a surfboard. This has two ties to Jessie: He won three Teen Choice Awards, which are in the shape of a surfboard, and he starred in “Summerland,” a WB drama set at the beach.

In another video, the Turtle holds up a comic book, “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy,” with a price tag of $10.13. McCartney was the voice of superhero Dick Grayson in the animated series “Young Justice” series, which ran from 2010 to 2013,

The Turtle told Nicole: “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.” Jesse and Nicole appeared on the same episode of the Today show back in 2008.

We won’t know if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. This will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.