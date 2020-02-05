‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

Have you been having as much fun as we have watching season 3 of The Masked Singer” and trying to guess the identities of the competitors? The reason that this FOX reality competition series is such a success is that viewers love figuring out the real names of the contestants, who are clad head to toe in elaborate costumes. We’ve been doing some detective work and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Turtle

He was one of six celebrities who first appeared in the premiere that aired right after the Super Bowl on Sunday. That special edition ended with a shocker: host Nick Cannon revealed that the Robot was eliminated and unmasked him as Grammy-winning singer Lil Wayne.

Six celebrities took to the stage in the first episode of season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” All were completely clad in an costume with their faces hidden behind an elaborate mask as they sang. Each of the half dozen contestants was hoping to win enough votes from the studio audience to avoid elimination.

The Turtle returned to sing again on episode 2, which aired on FOX in the show’s regular Wednesday time slot. On the premiere, he wowed the crowd with his version of Seal’s signature tune “Kiss From a Rose.” We think that the panellists were way off base with their guess that the Turtle is either Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre.

We are absolutely sure that the Turtle is one-time teen idol Jesse McCartney, His first brush with fame came as a child actor on the daytime drama “All My Children.” He parlayed that into a stint in the boy band Dream Street, which went to #1 with their self-titled debut disc in 1999 (collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have racked up 88 gold albums).

After the group broke up in 2003, Jesse McCartney found even greater success. The first of his four solo albums,”Beautiful Soul,” went platinum in 2005. He also shared in a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year in 2008 for the track “Bleeding Love” (collectively, the season 3 celebrities on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 69 Grammy bids.)

We think that the shot of surfboard in the video is a reference to the three Teen Choice Awards that McCartney won in 2005 for his break-out album. Remember, that award is in the shape of life-size surfboard.

We will only know for sure if Jesse McCartney is the Turtle when is unmasked. That’ll happen if he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real name of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

