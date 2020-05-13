‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

The Turtle has the best voice of the four contestants still competing on season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” On Wednesday’s episode, “A Day In the Mask: The Semi Finals,” he faces off against two other men (disguised as the Frog and Rhino) and the woman inside the Night Angel costume. Only three of them will make it to next Wednesday’s finale.

The Turtle is all but certain to be a finalist. He has impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of his performances and the studio audience has never put him in the bottom two.

We’ve gone back and watched all of the Turtle’s appearances on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as well as his clues videos and conversations with host Nick Cannon and the judging panel. We think we’ve figured out the name of the famous fellow hiding inside this costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

The Turtle is Jesse McCartney, the actor and singer/songwriter.

The clues from the quarterfinal on May 6 make us even more convinced that we are right. Before he sang “Fix You” by Coldplay, the Turtle held up a wanted poster that offered a reward of $1,999: McCartney had perfume called “Wanted” and he joined Dream Street in 1999.

We saw the Turtle’s head in silhouette in a style similar to the Bat signal; Jesse has been the voice of Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin/Nightwing) on the animated series “Young Justice” since 2010.

We also saw a shot of poker chips spread out on a highway; McCartney is the voice of Theodore in the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” film franchise, including the 2015 entry “The Road Chip.”

The Turtle stood next to a zombie; Jesse had a two-episode arc on “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2015.

Jesse was just a teenager when he earned back-to-back Emmy nominations for his role as Adam Chandler, Jr. on “All My Children” t the same time he was part of Dream Street. In one of the clues video, he wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school, Turtle” on a chalkboard: the first letter of each word spells out the first name of the band.

There were also some Greek letters on that chalkboard, which refer to his recurring role on the ABC Family series “Greek.”

After Dream Street broke up in 2002, Jesse enjoyed a huge hit with his first solo album. “Beautiful Soul” went gold (“The Masked Singer” season 3 contestants have 88 gold records.) and was referenced in a roundabout way in one of the clues videos when there was a shot of a map of Korea, with the capital city of Seoul highlighted.

The Turtle told Nicole: “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.” They appeared on the same installment of the NBC morning program, “Today,” back in 2008.

That was the same year that McCartney contended at the Grammys for Best Song for the Leona Lewis hit “Bleeding Love.” Collectively, the celebrities on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 Grammy Awards nominations.

In another clues video, we see a surfboard, which connects to Jesse in two ways: he starred in “Summerland,” a WB drama set at the beach; and he won three Teen Choice Awards, which are life-size surfboards

We won’t find out if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. This will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.