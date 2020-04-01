‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

We’re had to wait seven weeks to see the return of one of the best vocalists on season 3 of the “The Masked Singer”: the Turtle. He, along with the other Top 3 in Group A — the Kangaroo and the White Tiger — made the cut back on February 12. On the special two-hour edition of “The Masked Singer” on April 1, they competed along with the best of Group B (Banana, Frog, Kitty) and Group C (Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino).

Each is hoping to win enough votes from the studio audience to stay in the competition and make it to the quarter-finals. Of this Super 9, the Turtle is the one who has most confounded the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). We are sure that they are wrong with their guesses that the Turtle is either Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre.

We’ve rewatched all three of his performance and don’t think he sounds like either of them. First he scored with his cover of Seal‘s signature track “Kiss From a Rose.” He returned with a rollicking rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. Then he made “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes his own.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

We are sure that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney.

Twenty years ago, Jesse got his start as was part of a boy band, Dream Street. They were a hit right out of the gate and had a #1 album. In his first clues video, the Turtle references his fight for the dream.

In the early 2000s, the band went their separate ways. Jesse went on to enjoy even greater success as a solo artist. His first album,”Beautiful Soul,” sold more than one million copies, earning both gold and platinum status (collectively “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold albums.)

In another of the clues video, there is a shot of a surfboard. We can think of two connections to Jessie: he has won three Teen Choice Awards, which are in the shape of a surfboard. And he starred in a series, “Summerland,” that is set at the beach.

Jesse shared in a 2008 Grammy bid for the hit song “Bleeding Love” (the season 3 celebrities on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 Grammy nominations between them.)

We won’t find out if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. This will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

