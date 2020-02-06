‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The White Tiger is …

The season three premiere of “The Masked Singer” on Super Bowl Sunday saw six celebrities clad in elaborate costumes take to the stage to perform a hit song. Five of them earned enough votes after they sang to stay in the competition and compete again on the episode that aired in the show’s regular time slot on Wednesday, February 5.

We’ve been doing some digging about the identities of these five contestants, who are being tagged as Group A (there are a dozen more contestants who will be split evenly between Group B and Group C). Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the White Tiger.

We are convinced that the White Tiger is NFL all-star Rob Gronkowski. Don’t think so? Take a minute and read our rationale. We’ve unpacked the package of clues in the videos that played before the White Tiger performed.

Rob Gronkowski was an all-star tight end for the New England Patriots for nine seasons until his retirement in 2019; the video included a shot of a trophy for clam shucking, something associated with that part of the country.

The video also included a shot of Abraham Lincoln (in his most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address,” he spoke of “four score and seven years ago” – that translates into 87, which is the number of Gronk’s jersey).

Gronk can brag of five Super Bowl appearances (collectively, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” played in 11 Super Bowl games).

We see the White Tiger sporting eight bright blue stones (the same number of rings Gronk has from his three Super Bowl and five Pro Bowl appearances).

Rob took part in Shark Week on the Discovery Channel in the summer of 2018 when he helped tag endangered tiger sharks in the Bahamas.

We won’t know if we are right about Rob Gronkowski being the White Tiger till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real name of the White Tiger? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

