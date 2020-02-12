‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

We’re only three episodes into season 3 of “The Masked Singer” but half of the contestants from Group A are gone. Of the four celebrities who sang on the February 12 episode, one of the biggest crowd pleasers was the singer hidden inside the Turtle costume.

We’ve been wondering who is famous face behind that elaborate mask ever since he performed on the premiere. On that post-Super Bowl episode, he made Seal‘s signature tune “Kiss From a Rose” his own. Then on week 2 he did the same with “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

We’ve done some digging and rewatched those performances as well as the clues videos. We are certain that the judges are wrong with their guesses that the Turtle is either Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

We are certain that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney. While he isn’t so well-known now, two decades ago he was part of a boy band, Dream Street that had a #1 album. The Turtle references his fight for the dream in one of his videos.

After the band broke up in the early 2000s, Jesse found even greater success as a solo artist. His debut disc, ,”Beautiful Soul,” was a huge hit, and went platinum (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold albums.)

Besides his success as a singer, Jesse is also a songwriter and earned a 2008 Grammy Awards nomination for the song “Bleeding Love” (the season 3 celebrities on “The Masked Singer” have reaped 69 Grammy bids.)

The shot of the surfboard in the video has two connections to Jessie: he has won three Teen Choice Awards, which are in the shape of a surfboard. And he starred in a series, “Summerland,” that is set at the beach.

We won’t find out if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. This will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

