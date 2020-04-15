‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

The Turtle sailed through the first quarterfinal of “The Masked Singer” on April 8. He will compete again in the semifinal on April 29. If you can’t wait till then, you can watch a reprise of one of his past performances on the sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer” on April 15. We are promised more clues as to his identity then too but we think we’ve cracked that already.

The Turtle is tops when it comes to vocals among the seven remaining contestants on “The Masked Singer.”

He nailed his cover of “Let It Go” by James Bay on quarterfinal 1. That wasn’t a surprise given how well he’d done in his previous appearances when he scored with his renditions of Seal‘s “Kiss From a Rose,” James Arthur‘s “Say You Won’t Let Go” and Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

We’ve rewatched all of those performance and are more convinced than ever that we know who is hiding inside the Turtle costume. We are sure that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are wrong. We don’t think he is Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are certain that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney.

The Turtle revealed, “at the starting line of my career, I was surrounded by other hungry newcomers.” Two decades ago, Jesse got his start as part of a boy band, Dream Street. In another clues video, he wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school, Turtle” on a chalkboard: the first letter of each word spells out the name of the band.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

We also saw some Greek letters on that chalkboard, which could refer to Jesse’s recurring role on the ABC Family series “Greek.”

After Dream Street split in 2002 Jesse did well as a solo artist. His first album,”Beautiful Soul,” sold more than one million copies, earning both gold and platinum status (collectively “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold albums.) In a clues video, there was a shot of a map of Korea, with the city of Seoul highlighted.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The Turtle told Nicole: “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.” Jesse and Nicole appeared on the same episode of the Today show back in 2008.

In another of the clues video, there is a shot of a surfboard. That has two ties to Jessie: He starred in “Summerland,” a WB drama set at the beach, and he won three Teen Choice Awards, which are in the shape of a surfboard.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

In another video, the Turtle held up a comic book, “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy,” with a price tag of $10.13. McCartney was the voice of superhero Dick Grayson in the animated series “Young Justice” series, which ran from 2010 to 2013,

Finally, Jesse was nominated for a Grammy in 2008 for co-writing the Leona Lewis hit “Bleeding Love” (the season 3 celebrities on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 Grammy nominations between them.)

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is ...

We won’t find out if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. This will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …