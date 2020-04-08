‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Turtle is …

Before last week’s Top 9 showdown, we hadn’t seen the Turtle, one of our favorite contestants on “The Masked Singer,” since mid February. His strong vocals and sense of showmanship on the Steve Winwood song “Higher Love” on the April 1 episode secured him a place in the quarterfinals. In the first of these on April 8, he competes against the Astronaut, Kangaroo and Night Angel. Each is hoping to win over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the studio audience.

We’ve rewatched the Turtle’s April 1 performance as well as his first three appearances (“Kiss From a Rose” by Seal; “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes). While we are certain that this is a one-time boy band member we are equally convinced that judges are wrong with their guesses that the Turtle is either Jenny’ husband Donnie Wahlberg or his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Turtle.

We are absolutely certain that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney, a singer and actor.

In his most recent appearance, the Turtle held up a comic book, “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy,” with a price tag of $10.13. McCartney was the voice of superhero Dick Grayson in the animated series “Young Justice” series, which ran from 2010 to 2013,

Despite being only 32, Jesse has been in show business for more than two decades. He first came to fame part of the boy band, Dream Street. In his first clues video, he wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school, Turtle” on a chalkboard: the first letter of each word spells out the name of the band. (We also saw some Greek letters on that chalkboard, which we take as a reference to Jesse’s recurring role on the ABC Family series “Greek.”)

The band split up in the early 2000s but Jesse hit even greater heights as a solo artist. His first album,”Beautiful Soul,” went both gold and platinum after selling more than a million copies. As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold albums.)

Jesse shared in a 2008 Grammy Best Song nomination for the Leona Lewis hit “Bleeding Love” (between them, the season 3 contenders on “The Masked Singer” have reaped 69 Grammy Awards bids.) Another of his songs, “Beautiful Soul,” was referenced by a close-up shot of a city map of Seoul in South Korea.

In another of the clues video, there is a shot of a surfboard. That brings to mind two connections to Jessie: he starred in a WB series, “Summerland,” that was set at the beach; and he has won three Teen Choice Awards, which are in the shape of a surfboard.

We won’t find out if we are right that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle until he is unmasked. That will happen only when he loses the audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.