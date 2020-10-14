‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Whatchamacallit is …

The five remaining contestants in Group B took to the stage again on episode 4 of season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Wednesday (October 14) on FOX. Two weeks ago saw the first (and last) appearance of the sixth contender from this group: the Gremlin who took himself out of the competition before revealing himself to be Oscar nominated actor Mickey Rourke.

His one-time competitors are disguised as the Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. We rewatched all of their performances from episode two as well as their clues videos. And we are convinced we are on the right track when it comes to revealing the real names of the rest of Group B. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Whatchamacallit, who sang “I Wish” by Skee-Lo on September 30.

We are certain that Whatchamacallit is an athlete (after all, who else could carry off that cumbersome costume) and the most likely jock at this point is NBA all-star Lonzo Ball, who stands 6’6″ tall.

Ball, who plays point guard, was recruited by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. Among those in the head office of the Lakers operation at the time was one of the franchise’s most celebrated players, Magic Johnson; that would certainly fit the clue that Whatchamacallit had a “magical” start to his career.

Several photos call to mind Ball’s earlier teams. The chinos must be a reference to Chino Hills High School in southern California (where Ball had a 4.o GPA, which is seen on the clock) while the bear is the mascot of the UCLA Bruins, which is part of the Pac-12 (that number is also on the clock).

In 2019, Ball signed a lucrative deal to play for the New Orleans Pelicans that has already netted him more than $25 million in just two seasons. The contestants on “The Masked Singer” can brag of a combined worth of almost $400 million. There were several visual references that also pointed us in this direction: the number “2” on the clock (that is on Ball’s jersey) and the shot of shrimp (a delicacy associated with NoLa).

Ball loves to sing so much that he has even recorded two albums: “Born 2 Ball” in 2018 and “BBA (Bounce Back Album)” earlier this year. Both discs made it onto the charts, with the first including the hit single “Melo Ball 1.”

Lonzo’s family ties in to two of the clues: his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, has the nickname “Gelo” (which is said just like the dessert Jell-O, which popped up in the clues video). And his outspoken father, LeVar Ball, could well be said to outshine him when it comes to time in the spotlight.

We will only find out if we were right that the Whatchamacallit is Lonzo Ball when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Whatchamacallit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

