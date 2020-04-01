‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The White Tiger is …

After seven long weeks our favorite contestant on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is back. The White Tiger took to the stage again on the two-hour episode of the show on April 1. He, along with Kangaroo and Turtle, made the top 3 in Group A on February 12. Since then, they’ve been waiting in the wings. They finally get to face-off against the top trios from both Group B (Banana, Frog, Kitty) and Group C (Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino).

Each of these Super 9 is fighting for a slot in the quarterfinals. They will have to face down the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and then win enough votes from the studio audience to stay in the competition.

The White Tiger makes up for his shaky vocals by putting on a great show. He first rocked the house with his cover of “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. Then he made the Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch hit “Good Vibrations” his own. Finally, he won his spot in the Top 3 with his rousing rendition of “We Will Rock You” by Queen.

We’ve been wondering who the White Tiger really is so we’ve rewatched those performances as well as the clues videos. Forgot those guesses by the panel that this is someone from the world of professional wrestling like Hulk Hogan. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the White Tiger.

We are absolutely sure that the White Tiger is famed New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski. Consider how so many of the clues match-up with him.

One of clues video includes an image of Abraham Lincoln. One of the Civil War president’s most famous moments came in the Gettysburg Address when he intoned,”four score and seven years ago.” That is the equivalent to the number 87, which just happens to be the one found on Gronk’s jersey.

Gronkowski played in five Super Bowls (as a group, this season’s 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer”appeared at 11 Super Bowl games).

The White Tiger sports eight bright blue stones (which matches the number of rings that Gronk has from his three Super Bowl and five Pro Bowl wins).

Gronkowski played all nine of his NFL seasons in Massachusetts; the clues video has a shot of a trophy for clam shucking, an activity associated with that state.

There is a shot in one video of a road sign for Route 66, the highway that stretches across the country and goes through Tuscon home to the University of Arizona, Gronk’s alma mater.

Gronk is famous for his love of dancing and the White Tiger certainly busts a few moves.

Rob took part in Shark Week on the Discovery Channel in 2018 when he tagged endangered tiger sharks in the Bahamas.

We’ll only find out if we are right about Rob Gronkowski being the White Tiger when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real name of the White Tiger? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.