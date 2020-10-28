‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Broccoli?

We’ve already seen 12 of the 17 celebrities competing on season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” As for the rest, the title of the October 28 episode says it all, “The Group C Premiere – Masked But Not Least,” The remaining five contestants take to the stage disguised as the Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster.

We’ve been doing a little digging and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the identity of the Broccoli. Keep reading to find out where we land when it comes to the real name of the Broccoli.

In the sneak peek video, the celebrity disguised as Broccoli boasted, “I’m a Brocco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.” That got us thinking that this must be a sports star. Our theory was reinforced by the fact that the cumbersome costume is topped off by a varsity letterman jacket with the show’s logo.

But we’ve been fooled before by the producers of “The Masked Singer” who love to give us clues that point us in the wrong direction. So we reconsidered and are now convinced that the Broccoli is a real-life singer. His voice is so deep and rich that it must belong to someone who raises it in song for a living. Without hearing him sing, we only have his looks to go on, and that costume puts us in mind of the style – both hair and fashion – of the singer Khalid.

Khalid ticks many of the boxes when it comes to the overall clues we’ve been given for the season 4 contestants. In his career Khalid has reaped six Grammy nominations; as a group, the contestants have contended for music’s top award 46 times. One of the 17 contestants was on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people; Khalid made the cut in 2019. The group has 23 platinum records; Khalid’s first album, “American Teen,” went triple platinum while his follow-up, “Free Spirit,” sold more than one million copies.

We won’t find out for sure if Khalid is the Broccoli till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Broccoli? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

