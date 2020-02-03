‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Miss Monster?

“The Masked Singer” on FOX is must-see-TV because of its fascinating concept: stars wearing elaborate costumes sing songs in the hope of winning over the judging panel and studio audience in order that they can stay in the competition. On Sunday’s premiere of season 3, six celebrities sang and five of them made the cut. The Robot was sent packing after he lost the audience vote and was revealed to be Grammy-winning singer Lil Wayne.

We’ve been doing some digging and have all of your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of the best singer of the bunch, Miss Monster. On episode 1, she delivered a rollicking rendition of the Bonnie Raitt classic “Something to Talk About.”

The panel was way off with its wild guesses of Mary J. Blige, Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of Miss Monster.

That husky voice of Miss Monster sounds exactly like Chaka Khan. The Queen of Funk has sold 70 million records and can boast of three solo gold albums and four with Rufus (as a group, “The Masked Singer” season 3 contestants have 88 gold records hanging on their walls.)

Before Miss Monster sang, we were teased with a clues package. It concluded with her heartfelt plea:”Will you still love me without knowing my name?” One of Chaka’s biggest hits was the 1995 track “Will You Love Me?”

In that video, we see Miss Monster walking down the halls of a school and opening up locker number 10; that is a reference to the 10 Grammys that Chaka has won over the years from her 22 nominations (collectively, the season 3 contestants have reaped 69 Grammy bids).

We will only find out if Chaka Khan is Miss Monster when she is unmasked. And that will only happen if she loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Miss Monster? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

