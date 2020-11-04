‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mushroom?

The four remaining contestants in Group C took to the stage again on episode 6 of season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Wednesday (November 4) on FOX. Last week saw the first (and last) appearance of the fifth contender from this group: the Lips lost the vote and was revealed to be talk show host Wendy Williams.

Her one-time competitors are disguised as the Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster. We rewatched all of their performances from last week as well as their clues videos. We nailed the name of Lips and are now convinced we are on the right track when it comes to revealing the real names of the rest of Group C. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Mushroom, who sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell in his first appearance on October 28.

Before we heard Mushroom sing, we thought a woman was hiding inside the costume. However, we were soon proven to be wrong on that front. This Mushroom is a man and one who makes a living raising his voice in song: Jordan Fisher. This one-time Disney star is now a leading man on Broadway and did a year-long stint in “Hamilton.” The first clues video for the Mushroom was filled with tons of puns about that hit show. In it, Jordan got to make use of his falsetto voice, which sounds just like the Mushroom.

Mushroom makes mention that his career started out underground in the rat race. Jordan’s breakthrough role in 2011 was as Jacob on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” This hit show aired on ABC Family, which is a part of the Disney empire (which all began with Mickey Mouse).

The Mushroom admits he has turned one of his hobbies into a lucrative business. Jordan is a veteran video gamer and has amassed a following of almost half a million on Twitch; his fans call themselves his Fish Fam.

The first clues video for the Mushroom made mention of his many hats; besides being an all-around talent who acts, sings and dances Jordan is an entrepreneur who sold merchandise, including hats.

The image of a panel of judges sitting against a starry backdrop just has to reference another reality competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.” Jordan won the silver anniversary edition of that show in 2017.

We will only know find out if we are right that the Mushroom is Jordan Fisher when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Mushroom? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

And click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous face hiding inside that costume from the first two groups.

