‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Squiggly Monster?

Season 3 of “The Masked “Singer” has already seen five of the 17 contestants sent home: two apiece from Groups A and B and one last week from Group C (the Lips, who turned out to be talk show host Wendy Williams). She was the first of the five celebrities competing in Group C to lose the vote. The remaining four contenders — Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster — competed in the sixth episode, which aired on Wednesday, November 4. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show while the other three will continue on in the competition in coming weeks.

Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including our best guess as to the real identity of the Squiggly Monster, who belted out “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival on the October 28 episode.

Before the Squiggly Monster appeared, we thought it was a woman based on the sneak peek clues video. We narrowed it down to one: Jodie Sweetin, who came to fame on “Full House.” But as soon as the costumed celebrity strode out on stage and started to sing on October 28, we realized we were wrong and that it was a man. Piecing together that performance and the package of clues, we now think the Squiggly Monster is Sweetin’s TV dad, Bob Saget.

Don’t believe us? Well consider how several of the sneak peek clues could fit him just as well as her. Sweetin and Saget both starred in “Full House” and the recent reboot “Fuller House.” Between these two TV series, Saget appeared as Danny Tanner in almost 300 half-hour installments; as a group, this season’s contestants have appeared in a staggering 5,475 episodes of television.

The Squiggly Monster observed, “It’s very fitting I have all these appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch on too.” Among the lyrics in the catchy “Full House” theme song is a line about “hands to hold onto.”

We saw the Squiggly Monster having a party for their dog, something Saget’s and Sweetin’s character did on “Full House” much to the delight of their fans.

In the new clues video, we get even more visual hints that this is someone connected to “Full House”: there was a DJ, which just happens to be the name of another Tanner daughter; and there were shots of chocolate chip cookies, the favorite snack of the baby of the family, Michelle.

The Squiggly Monster made mention of using his voice for something other than singing; Saget was the narrator of the long-running TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother.”

And the celebrity inside this costume admits to being “a patchwork of personas” including “the father-figure and the scoundrel”; Saget still shocks people with his X-rated stand-up routine that is a far cry from the family friendly TV comedy for which he is best known.

We won’t know for certain that the Squiggly Monster is Bob Saget until he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Squiggly Monster ? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

