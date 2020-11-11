‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Sun?

Episode 7 of “The Masked Singer” on November 11 saw only two of the remaining contestants — Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun — from Group A advance in the competition. Of this quartet, the strongest singer is the celebrity hiding inside the Sun costume. She has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of her first two performances.

On the premiere, she wowed the crowd with her cover of the hit “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. And on episode 3, the singer inside the Sun costume made the Kesha classic “Praying” her own. Forget those off-base guesses by the judges that the Sun is Katharine McPhee, Mandy Moore or Carrie Underwood. We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Sun as well as her clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Sun.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Popcorn?

We are convinced that the Sun is country singer LeAnn Rimes. Don’t believe us? Well consider how well LeAnn’s life story fits in with all of the hints we’ve been given about the Sun. And add in the fact that LeAnn has recorded “Cuz I Love You” and sounds just like the Sun.

LeAnn, 38, came to fame as a child singer. She made Grammy history as the youngest winner of Best New Artist in 1997 and she also took home the award that year for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Blue.” Over the ensuing years, LeAnn has contended for music’s highest honor five more times. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 46 Grammy nominations.

The season 4 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have sold a staggering 281 million records. Rimes has racked up sales of almost 40 million albums worldwide. Her first two albums — “Blue” and “You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs” — each went quadruple platinum while her next two — “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and a self-titled disc — each hit the million sales mark. Collectively, the contestants have 23 platinum records.

The Sun said she “knows how to shine like a torch even in the freezing winter.” LeAnn performed “Light The Fire Within” during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

And the Sun says she has been down at times; LeAnn has been very open about her struggles with depression over the years.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are the Snow Owls?

In one of the clues videos, we see a pair of mouse ears which must mean Disney. LeAnn has several ties to the house built by the mouse, including filming her first TV special at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando back in 1997. And she was part of the 5oth anniversary special for Disneyland in 2005. Her cover of the park’s golden anniversary anthem, “Remember When” was played everyday for a year during the fireworks.

In another video, we see balloons; LeAnn has sung at several concerts that were part of hot air balloon festivals.

We will only find out if we were right that the Sun is LeAnn Rimes when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Sun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

And click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous face hiding inside that costume from the other two groups.

GROUP B

Crocodile

Seahorse

Serpent

Whatchamacallit

GROUP C

Broccoli

Jellyfish

Mushroom

Squiggly Monster