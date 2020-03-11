‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Astronaut?

We’ve already seen 12 of the 18 celebrities competing on season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” As for the rest, the title of the March 11 episode says it all, “Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!” The remaining six contestants take to the stage disguised as the Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

We’ve been doing a little digging and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3, including the identity of the Astronaut. Keep reading to find out where we land when it comes to the real name of the Astronaut.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Before we heard the Astronaut sing, we thought he could be Lance Bass. As part of NSYNC, Lance collected a slew of MTV Music Video Awards, which are known by the nickname “Moonman.” The band had a hit with the song “Space Cowboy.” And Bass was all set to fly high as part of the Russian space tourist program.

But in advance of the first appearance of the Astronaut on “The Masked Singer,” the show released an excerpt of his first performance: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Just listening to his voice has us convinced that the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes.

Hayes first came to fame in 2011 when his self-titled debut album sold more than 1 million copies, reaching the top of the country charts and making it to lucky number 7 on the Billboard 200. That disc was his only one to date to go gold (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities can brag about 88 gold records).

It propelled him to the Grammy Awards, where he contended for both Best New Artist and Best Country Album in 2013. Since then Hunter has reaped three more Grammy bids for Best Country Solo Performance. That brings his total number of nominations to five. Collectively, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 Grammy Awards nominations.

Finally, Hunter Hayes has an album, “Wild Blue (Part II),” due out later this year. That makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ schedule: Kicks off on Super Bowl Sunday, season 3 finale is May 20

We won’t find out for sure if Hunter Hayes is the Astronaut till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Astronaut? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions