‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Banana?

“The Masked Singer” has become must-see-TV because of its intriguing concept: celebrities clad in elaborate costumes perform hit songs in the hope of winning over the judging panel and studio audience. Only by getting enough votes can they stay in the competition. We’ve already seen three contestants sent packing from the six that started out in Group A.

The fourth episode, which aired on February 19, saw the introduction of another half dozen who are competing as Group B. They are disguised as the Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco. We’ve been doing some digging and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3, including the identity of the Banana. Keep reading if finding out the real name of the Banana appeals to you.

In advance of the first appearance of the Banana on “The Masked Singer,” the show released a short video. The celebrity inside the Banana costumes asks “Who am I?” and then taunts us by saying, “You’ll go bananas when you find out.” The Banana then teases us with clue, “Slip into my DMs, you’ll love me a bunch!” We then see the Banana standing beside a sign that reads “Quiet Backstage” and on top of a red carpet, which suggests someone who attends awards shows.

We think that the Banana is Weird Al Yankovic. Don’t agree with us? Well consider how his bio fits in with the clues.

This comedian came to fame in the 1980s with his parodies of popular songs. His big break was in 1984 when he recorded “Eat It,” and matched the video for the Michael Jackson song “Beat It” shot-by-shot. Weird Al’s version made it to #12 on the Billboard 100.

He parlayed that success into a career that is still going strong almost four decades later. Yankovic has sold a whopping 12 million albums and nine of his discs have gone gold or better (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities can boast of 88 gold records).

Weird Al has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards (collectively, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped 69 Grammy bids.) And he has won five of music’s highest honor, including Best Comedy Album three times.

Finally, Weird Al Yankovic is the subject of an authorized biography due out later this year. That makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

We won’t find out for sure if Weird Al Yankovic is the Banana till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

