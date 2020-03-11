‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Bear?

FOX has the #1 show of 2020,”The Masked Singer.” The key to its success is the format. In each installment, Nick Cannon introduces celebrities who sing songs while completely clad in elaborate costumes. At the end of an episode, the contestant with the fewest votes from the studio audience is unmasked and sent home.

That has been the fate of six of the dozen contestants that we’ve seen so far on season 3. Episode 7, which airs on March 11, see the last group of celebrities take to the stage for the first time. They are disguised as the Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to guess which famous faces are hidden behind these masks. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the real name of the Bear.

The Bear looks downright cuddly in her brightly colored costume that is all neon pink and blue. In advance of the first appearance of the Bear, we heard a snippet of her first song, “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Some folks are speculating that this sounds a little like comedian Tiffany Haddish. But we don’t think that this red-hot movie star would take the time to appear on this show.

Our best bet at this stage is that the Bear is JoJo Siwa. This talented teenager first came to fame back in 2013 as the youngest contestant on season 2 of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.” She went on to be a standout on another Abby Miller reality show, “Dance Moms.”

Since then, she has recorded several hit songs, including “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store,” so we know she loves to raise her voice in song. The video for “Boomerang” amassed an astonishing 450 million views. Currently, she is racking up views on her two YouTube channels: “JoJo Siwa TV” and “It’s JoJo Siwa”.

Between them, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have landed three books on the New York Times bestseller list. And JoJo did just that with her 2017 memoir “JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PeaceOutHaterz.”

We will only know if we are right that the Bear is JoJo Siwa when she is unmasked. That will happen whens she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Bear? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.