‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Frog?

Six more celebrities took to the stage in the fourth episode of season 3 of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday (February 19). Each of them was completely covered in an costume and their face was hidden behind an elaborate mask. At the end of the show, the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — and the studio audience will vote. The contestant with the lowest score will be unmasked before being sent home.

The others will continue on in the competition in coming weeks. We won’t know who they are till they are eliminated or, in the case of one of them, wins the show. If you can’t wait till then to find out, then keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including the Frog.

We’ve already got a glimpse of the Frog when FOX released a video of host Nick Cannon handing him his costume. He was seen on a treadmill with a platinum record behind him on the wall. This amphibian declared “I won’t be frogotten.”

We don’t think that the Frog is Jim Carrey; yes, his suit looks like the one worn by Carrey in “The Mask” but we doubt the actor has donned this costume. Likewise when it comes to the guess that the Frog is Johnny Depp; yes, this costume suggests the character that Depp gave voice to in “Rango,” but that was a chameleon.

At this stage of the game, our money is on the Frog being Seth MacFarlane. This multi-talented entertainer has found fame as an actor, animator, filmmaker, comedian, and singer. Among the many voices he does is a dead-on impersonation of Kermit the Frog.

Seth MacFarlane has released five albums which have earned him five Grammy Awards nominations (as a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have contended in 69 Grammy races.)

MacFarlane created the hit animated series “Family Guy,” which has run for a whopping 18 seasons on FOX, the same network as “The Masked Singer.” He was also the driving force behind several other series for the network including “American Dad!” and “The Cleveland Show.”

Seth got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Of the 18 celebrities competing on this season of “The Masked Singer,” three of them can boast of this honor.

We’ll only for certain if Seth MacFarlane is the Frog when he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

