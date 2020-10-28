‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Jellyfish?

FOX has the #1 show of the year,”The Masked Singer.” The key to its success is the format. In each installment, Nick Cannon introduces celebrities who sing songs while completely clad in elaborate costumes. At the end of an episode, the contestant with the fewest votes is unmasked and sent home.

That has been the fate of four of the dozen contestants that we’ve seen so far on season 4. Episode 5, which airs on October 28, see the last group of celebrities take to the stage for the first time. The five contestants in Group C are masquerading as Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster.

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to guess which famous faces are hidden behind these masks. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the real name of the Jellyfish.

The Jellyfish looks surprisingly sexy in her lime green costume as she totters around the stage on platform heels. She teases us when she says, “You can search the entire ocean for a notion as to who I am.” All she will reveal about her real self is that, “even though I may be cold blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Our best bet at this stage is that the Jellyfish is Lily Allen. This talented English singer/songwriter just relocated to America after marrying “Stranger Things” star David Harbour. The Jellyfish is wearing a trench coat, which was a one-time signature look of this fashionable Londoner.

Allen reaped a Grammy bid for her debut album “Alright, Still” back in 2007; as a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants have contended 46 times for music’s biggest prize.

We will only know if we are right that the Jellyfish is Lily Allen when she is unmasked. That will happen whens she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Jellyfish? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

