‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Kangaroo?

“The Masked Singer” is a huge hit for FOX because of its intriguing concept: celebrities clad in elaborate costumes perform songs and hope to win over the judging panel and studio audience so that they can move on in the competition. On Sunday’s season 3 premiere, six stars sang. The Kangaroo closed the show with a high-energy performance of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

Before taking to the stage, the Kangaroo offered up several clues as to her identity. She revealed that she is a survivor who recently lost someone who held her family together. And she detailed that following this tragedy she found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The woman inside the Kangaroo costume readily admits she has never done anything like this before.

Forget the panel guesses that the Kangaroo is Iggy Azalea, Kelly Rowland or Jordin Sparks. All of these clues, combined with the collective ones about all 18 celebrities taking part on season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” have us convinced we know who is hidden inside the Kangaroo costume. Keep reading for spoilers on the identity of the Kangaroo.

We are certain that the Kangaroo is singer Natalie Imbruglia. Now 44, she first came to fame as a teenager on the Aussie soap “Neighbors” in the early 199os. Natalie parlayed that celebrity into a record deal. Her debut disc, “Left of the Middle,” was a worldwide sensation in 1997,

Since then she has sold more than 10 million albums. Three of her albums went gold (as a whole, “The Masked Singer” celebrities can boast of 88 gold records).

Imbruglia has been nominated for three Grammy Awards (collectively, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” reaped 69 Grammy bids.)

Natalie hails from Sydney, Australia; remember, the kangaroo is indigenous to the land down under.

She gave birth just a few months ago, which would fit in nicely with the pouch on the front of her costume.

And Imbruglia is set to release a new record later this year. That would make this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

We won’t find out for sure if Natalie Imbruglia is the Kangaroo till she is unmasked. That will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kangaroo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

