‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Kitty?

Are you as obsessed with “The Masked Singer” as we are? We are proud of ourselves that we guessed the real names of the three celebrities from Group A that have been eliminated to date. Group B takes to the stage for the first time on February 19 and we’ve been busy trying to figure out who is disguised as the Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco.

While we still don’t know for sure the identities of the six famous faces inside those elaborate animal costumes, we’ve been doing some digging. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers on the name of the Kitty.

All we’ve got so far from the producers of “The Masked Singer” is a teaser of the Kitty singing “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Some people are speculating that this chart-topper is pulling a fast one by competing on the show and singing one of her own hits. But we don’t buy that theory.

However, we do think that it is someone closely associated with Ariana Grande: Elizabeth Gillies, her co-star from the Broadway musical “13” and the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.”

Elizabeth and Ariana have been best friends for more than a decade. The two recorded a duet of “Santa Baby” in 2013 that appeared on Grande’s smash hit EP “Christmas Kisses.”

Elizabeth is currently starring as Fallon Carrington on the CW reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap “Dynasty.” That character is notorious for being catty and sinks her claws into men that she wants and women that get in her way.

We won’t know if we are right that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies until she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

