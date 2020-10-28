‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Mushroom?

Do you love “The Masked Singer” as much as we do? We’ve done well with our guesses as to the real identities of the celebrities taking part in season 4. We nailed the names of the two contestants from each of Group A and Group B that have been eliminated to date. Group C takes to the stage for the first time on October 28 and we’ve been busy trying to figure out who are disguised as Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster.

Viewers won’t know the identities of the five famous faces inside these elaborate costumes until they are unmasked. But we’ve been doing some digging and think we’ve cracked the mysteries. So keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the YouTube star hidden inside the Mushroom costume.

All we’ve got so far from the producers of “The Masked Singer” is a photo of the Mushroom and some vague words of wisdom: “Mushrooms are resilient and thrive in all circumstances. Being here has made me realize this show is fertile ground to explore another side of yourself.” The one clue was a goodie: “If you want to know who’s behind my mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats.”

We think that points the way to celebrity chef Rosanna Pansino. Besides hosting a stream of hit cooking shows on YouTube, this versatile personality has been an actress, voice artist, best-selling author, entrepreneur with her own bakeware line.

Pansino’s slim figure fits perfectly with the slender profile of the Mushroom. And if all that weren’t enough to convince you, she is a classically trained singer who had a big hit in 2015 with the single “Perfect Together.”

We won’t know if we are right that the Mushroom is Rosanna Pansino until she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Mushroom? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

