‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Night Angel?

The last batch of celebrities competing on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” made their debut on the episode that aired on March 11. On “Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!,” the six contestants were completely concealed inside costumes and their faces were hidden behind elaborate masks. At the end of the episode, the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — make their best guesses before the studio audience votes. The contestant with the lowest score will be unmasked before being sent packing.

The others will continue on in the competition in the coming weeks. We won’t know who they are till they are eliminated or, in the case of one of them, wins the show. If you can’t wait till then to find out, then keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including the Night Angel.

We’ve already gotten a glimpse of the Night Angel when FOX released a teaser of his cumbersome costume and highly detailed mask. At this point our best guess as to the real name of the Night Angel is Jeffree Star. While Jeffree is best known these days for his makeup line, he got his start as a singer-songwriter.

Back in 2009, Jeffree released his first album, “Beauty Killer” and had a hit with the song “Lollipop Luxury” featuring Nicki Minaj. When his music career stalled, he turned to his second love, make-up. In 2014, he started up his own company in 2014 and by 2018 had parlayed his sassy videos to become one of the highest paid personalities on YouTube.

Jeffree is well-known for his love of permanent makeup in the form of tattoos. Indeed, he has dozens of them. As a group, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have a whopping 160 tattoos.

Finally, Jeffree Star has talked about possible releasing his long-awaited second album later this year. That makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

We’ll only for sure if Jeffree Star is the Night Angel when he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel ? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

