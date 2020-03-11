‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Rhino?

Do you love “The Masked Singer” as much as we do? We’ve done well with our guesses as to the real identities of the celebrities taking part in season 3. We nailed the names of the three contestants from each of Group A and Group B that have been eliminated to date. Group C takes to the stage for the first time on March 11 and we’ve been busy trying to figure out who are disguised as the Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

Viewers won’t know the identities of the six famous faces inside these elaborate costumes until they are unmasked. But we’ve been doing some digging and think we’ve cracked the mysteries. So keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the movie star hidden inside the Rhino costume.

All we’ve got so far from the producers of “The Masked Singer” is a photo of the Rhino. He stands quite tall and is wearing a vintage aviator’s jacket.

Some people are speculating that this is a shout-out to the “Jumanji” movie franchise. They think the Rhino could be one of the stars of those film, Nick Jonas or Kevin Hart. But Nick just joined “The Voice” reality competition series, which airs on rival network NBC. And Kevin is keeping busy with a hectic schedule that combines comedy club dates and movie-making.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Astronaut?

Our first thought is that the Rhino is John Travolta. He has been a licensed pilot for more than four decades and lives on an estate in Florida, that sits alongside Greystone Airport and has its own runway.

The Rhino stands fairly tall and Travolta is 6’2″.

We know that Travolta can sing. He got his start on Broadway in the chorus of the musicals “Over There” and “Grease.” When they made the latter into a movie in 1978, he landed the leading role of Danny Zuko. The “Grease” soundtrack still stands as one the biggest selling of all time, with millions of copies sold. The season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records between them.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Bear?

Travolta has bragging rights to having star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Three of this season’s contestants have been so honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

We won’t know if we are right that the Rhino is John Travolta until he is unmasked. That only happens when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.