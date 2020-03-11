‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Swan?

The last six of the 18 celebrities taking part in season 3 of “The Masked Singer” make their first appearance on the March 11 episode. This new crop of talent are hidden inside costumes disguised as an Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

We’ve been doing lots of detective work since the first promotional ads aired touting their upcoming appearances on “The Masked Singer.” Of the six contestants competing in Group C, the one we are least sure of knowing is the Swan. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers with our best guesses as to the identity of the Swan.

Forget the speculation that the Swan is either singer Bjork, who famously wore a dress that was shaped like the bird to the Oscars or Natalie Portman, who won the Academy Award for “Black Swan.”

At this point, we think that the Swan is Jessica Simpson. This one-time reality TV star is primed to prove that she can still carry a tune. It is easy to forget that she started off as a singer, enjoying huge sales for several of her discs. Indeed, five of her albums went gold (as a group, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records to their names.)

The Swan certainly shares the same physique as Simpson and many of her mannerisms are similar too.

We know that “The Masked Singer” contestants collectively can brag of writing three books that landed on the New York Times bestseller list. Simpson recently took the top slot on that coveted chart for her revealing memoir, “Open Book.”

And as a group, the contestants count 11 appearances at the Super Bowl. Jessica Simpson was part of the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004.

We will only find out if we were right that the Swan is Jessica Simpson when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Swan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.