‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Turtle?

Six celebrities took to the stage in the first episode of season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” All were completely clad in an costume with their faces hidden behind an elaborate mask as they sang. Each of the half dozen contestants was hoping to win enough votes from the studio audience to avoid elimination. At the end of this special post-Super Bowl episode, host Nick Cannon announced that the Robot was eliminated; he was revealed to be Grammy-winning singer Lil Wayne.

The other five contestants will continue on in the competition in coming weeks. We won’t know who they are till they are eliminated or, in the case of one of them, wins season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” If you can’t wait till then to find out, then keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including the Turtle.

In his first appearance, he rocked the stage with his cover of the Seal signature song “Kiss From a Rose.” Forgot those guess from the panellists that the Turtle is Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg or his one-time New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre. And while this is a one-time teen idol, it isn’t Zac Efron.

We think that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney, a bubble-gum pop star whose career hasn’t popped in recent years. As the Turtle readily admitted in his video clues package, he felt left behind by the pack when he was starting out.

Jesse first came to fame as a child actor in the late 1990s on the ABC soap opera “All My Children.” In 1999, he joined the boy band Dream Street. While they were together for only four years, they did release a self-titled album that hit #1 on the indie charts and went gold – hence the Turtle holding up a gold medal. As a group “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold albums.

Since his group split, Jesse McCartney has released four solo albums, with the first one, “Beautiful Soul,” going platinum in 2005. And he shared in a 2008 Grammy nomination for Record of the Year for the tune “Bleeding Love” (collectively, the season 3 celebrities have 69 Grammy bids.)

The surfboard seen in the video is a shout-out to the three Teen Choice Awards that McCartney won in 2005 for his break-out album. That award is in the shape of life-size surfboard.

We will only find out if Jesse McCartney is the Turtle when is unmasked. And that will only happen if he loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Turtle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

