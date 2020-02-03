‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the White Tiger?

Were you one of the millions who tuned into the first episode of season 3 of “The Masked Singer” after the Super Bowl on Sunday? The show concluded with the unmasking of one of the six celebrities who had performed (the Robot turned out to be Grammy-winning singer Lil Wayne). While we still don’t know for sure the identities of the other five famous faces inside those elaborate animal costumes, we’ve been doing some digging. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers on the name of the White Tiger.

Forget those wild guesses from the regular panellists of John Cena and Jason Mamoa. We think that guest judge Jamie Foxx nailed it when he named NFL star Rob Gronkowski as the White Tiger. Not so sure? Well consider how well this guess fits in with the clues given.

In the preview package, we saw a trophy for clam shucking. Rob Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots for nine seasons. That part of the country is renowned for its seafood.

That shot of Abraham Lincoln puts us in mind of that famous phrase from his Gettysburg Address: ” four score and seven years ago.” That translates into 87, which just happens to be the number of Gronk’s jersey.

The eight bright blue stones are a reference to Gronkowski’s eight rings: three from the Super Bowl and five from the Pro Bowl.

Gronk played in five Super Bowls; as a group, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 11 Super Bowl appearances.

Rob was part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week in the summer of 2018 when he helped tag endangered tiger sharks in the Bahamas.

We won’t find out for sure if Rob Gronkowski is the White Tiger till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the White Tiger? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

