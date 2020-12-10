‘The Masked Singer’: 66% of viewers think Sun deserves to win — what about Crocodile and Mushroom? [POLL RESULTS]

The final three contestants of “The Masked Singer” Season 4 have been named: Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom. However, when we polled viewers to ask which of the costumed celebrities most deserved to win, the results weren’t even close. Sun eclipsed the competition with a whopping 66% of the vote, compared to 23% for Crocodile and 11% for Mushroom. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom will next compete in the December 16 finale, where they’ll face off one last time for the Golden Mask trophy. After the panelists (Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke) and fans cast their votes, the finalists will be unmasked one after the other, starting with the third-place finisher and ending with the winner.

If “The Masked Singer” fans get their wish and Sun shines bright on finale night, she’d be the second woman to take home the Golden Mask after Kandi Burruss (Night Angel) last season. The first two champions were both males: T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox). See the winners list.

Not only do viewers think Sun should win, but they also think she will win. According to exclusive Gold Derby predictions, Sun has leading 51/20 odds to prevail, compared to only 28/1 odds for Crocodile and 58/1 odds for Mushroom. While our odds-makers are a typically savvy bunch, don’t forget that last year they incorrectly predicted Frog would be the winner, not Night Angel. Frog, aka Bow Wow, was actually unmasked in third place.

Throughout her time on the show, Sun has performed such hits as “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, “Praying” by Kesha, “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin and “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish. Some of the panelists’ guesses have included Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore and LeAnn Rimes.

