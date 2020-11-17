‘The Masked Singer’ Sun spotlight: Can anyone outshine her after she scorched competition in Group A finals?

Can anyone outshine the Sun on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer”? The sizzling performer has proven herself to be the brightest star thus far after securing a spot in the Super Six by winning the Group A finals on the Fox reality TV singing competition. After beaming out three performances to date, the Sun advanced to the Super Six as the top vote-getter on Episode 7 and is the current front-runner to win the Golden Mask trophy.

The Sun set the bar early when she belted out “Cuz I Love You” by pop superstar Lizzo on Episode 1. Her vocal control, head voice and overall range proved she was a professional singer with the chops to go the distance. In Episode 3 the Sun revealed her vulnerable side when she sang “Praying” by Kesha, prompting panelist Nicole Scherzinger to call the performer her favorite female vocalist to ever be on the show. In the Group A finals, the Sun showed off her sultry, rock side with a gritty performance of Janis Joplin‘s classic, “Piece of My Heart.”

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Sun truly is. We know she has at least one gold record, meaning one of her songs has sold over 500,000 copies. We also know that her career was on fire at one point, but it burned her out and led her into a deep depression. There was mention of her missing out on much of her childhood, which implies the Sun was a child star. And Covid-19 has led to the longest stretch in her career that she wasn’t on stage performing for fans. To pass the time, the Sun has been traveling the United States in her RV with her “sol” mate.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Sun’s identity. Nicole, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong all seem convinced she’s a pop star. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Sun include accomplished singers such as Jewel, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Katharine McPhee, Mandy Moore and Carrie Underwood.

The famous faces that have been sent home after being scorched in Group A are rapper Busta Rhymes as the Dragon, actor Brian Austin Greene as the Giraffe and husband/wife duo Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as the Snow Owls. The only competitor able to withstand the Sun’s heat is Popcorn, who will join her in the Super Six following the Group B and Group C finals. Do you think anyone can stop the Sun from blazing a path to the Season 4 title?

