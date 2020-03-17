‘The Masked Singer’: Super 9 contestants of Season 3 include Kangaroo, White Tiger, Kitty …

The third season of “The Masked Singer” introduced a new twist of separating its 18 contestants into three groups of six. Initially the groups performed for the audience and judges, with three being eliminated from each. Group A booted the likes of Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama) and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster). Group B said goodbye to Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse) and Tom Bergeron (Taco). Group C has so far eliminated Sarah Palin (Bear), with two more to follow.

At the end of the group rounds, only nine costumed celebs will still remain in the competition to fight it out for the Golden Mask. Get a closer look at the Super 9 contestants of “The Masked Singer” Season 3 in our photo gallery above.

Here are the Super 9 finalists who excelled in Group A:

The Kangaroo

Kickoff performance: “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn

Playoff performance: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse

Championship performance: “Diamonds” by Rihanna

Judges’ best guesses: Tatyana Ali, Candace Parker, Kelly Rowland

The Turtle

Kickoff performance: “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal

Playoff performance: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Championship performance: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Judges’ best guesses: AJ McLean, Joey McIntyre, Donny Wahlberg

The White Tiger

Kickoff performance: “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

Playoff performance: “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch

Championship performance: “We Will Rock You” by Queen’

Judges’ best guesses: Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Take a closer look at the Super 9 finalists from Group B:

The Banana

Kickoff performance: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley

Playoff performance: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

Championship performance: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers

Judges’ best guesses: Jeff Foxworthy, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker

The Frog

Kickoff performance: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Playoff performance: “In da Club” by 50 Cent

Championship performance: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band

Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Johnson, Kevin Hart

The Kitty

Kickoff performance: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Playoff performance: “Mercy” by Brett Young

Championship performance: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Judges’ best guesses: Julianne Hough, Amanda Seyfried, Millie Bobby Brown

Only three of the following five Group C contestants will make it into the Super 9:

The Astronaut

Kickoff performance: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Judges’ best guesses: Adam DeVine, Lance Bass

Night Angel

Kickoff performance: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Judges’ best guesses: Taylor Dayne, Lil’ Kim

The Rhino

Kickoff performance: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt

Judges’ best guesses: Jason Adlean, Tim McGraw

The Swan

Kickoff performance: “Fever” by Peggy Lee

Judges’ best guesses: Nina Dobrev, Sarah Michelle Gellar

The T-Rex

Kickoff performance: “So What” by P!nk

Judges’ best guesses: Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions