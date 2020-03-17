‘The Masked Singer’: Super 9 contestants of Season 3 include Kangaroo, White Tiger, Kitty …

The third season of “The Masked Singer” introduced a new twist of separating its 18 contestants into three groups of six. Initially the groups performed for the audience and judges, with three being eliminated from each. Group A booted the likes of Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama) and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster). Group B said goodbye to Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse) and Tom Bergeron (Taco). Group C has so far eliminated Sarah Palin (Bear), with two more to follow.
At the end of the group rounds, only nine costumed celebs will still remain in the competition to fight it out for the Golden Mask. Get a closer look at the Super 9 contestants of “The Masked Singer” Season 3 in our photo gallery above.
Here are the Super 9 finalists who excelled in Group A:
The Kangaroo
Kickoff performance: “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn
Playoff performance: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse
Championship performance: “Diamonds” by Rihanna
Judges’ best guesses: Tatyana Ali, Candace Parker, Kelly Rowland
The Turtle
Kickoff performance: “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal
Playoff performance: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
Championship performance: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes
Judges’ best guesses: AJ McLean, Joey McIntyre, Donny Wahlberg
The White Tiger
Kickoff performance: “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice
Playoff performance: “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch
Championship performance: “We Will Rock You” by Queen’
Judges’ best guesses: Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan, John Cena
Take a closer look at the Super 9 finalists from Group B:
The Banana
Kickoff performance: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley
Playoff performance: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
Championship performance: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers
Judges’ best guesses: Jeff Foxworthy, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker
The Frog
Kickoff performance: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
Playoff performance: “In da Club” by 50 Cent
Championship performance: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band
Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Johnson, Kevin Hart
The Kitty
Kickoff performance: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande
Playoff performance: “Mercy” by Brett Young
Championship performance: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert
Judges’ best guesses: Julianne Hough, Amanda Seyfried, Millie Bobby Brown
Only three of the following five Group C contestants will make it into the Super 9:
The Astronaut
Kickoff performance: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle
Judges’ best guesses: Adam DeVine, Lance Bass
Night Angel
Kickoff performance: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi
Judges’ best guesses: Taylor Dayne, Lil’ Kim
The Rhino
Kickoff performance: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt
Judges’ best guesses: Jason Adlean, Tim McGraw
The Swan
Kickoff performance: “Fever” by Peggy Lee
Judges’ best guesses: Nina Dobrev, Sarah Michelle Gellar
The T-Rex
Kickoff performance: “So What” by P!nk
Judges’ best guesses: Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black
