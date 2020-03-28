‘The Masked Singer’ Super 9 power rankings: Night Angel and Frog are the ones to beat

Alright everyone, we are officially halfway there! Half of the roster for season three of “The Masked Singer” have been sent home and now we’re ready to see the Super 9 take each other on and which one of our hidden celebrities will take home this season’s coveted Golden Mask. To help get you all get ready for this competition kicking into high gear, we’ve ranked all the remaining contestants in order of who’s most likely to win. Are these in the correct order? How would you rank them? Get a closer look at each of the nine finalists in our photo gallery above.

This season has already given us some of the biggest surprise reveals that we’ve ever seen during the show’s run. Group A saw the unmasking of rapper Lil Wayne (Robot), comedian and host Drew Carey (Llama) and R&B legend Chaka Khan (Miss Monster). Group B saw the reveals of skateboarder Tony Hawk (Elephant), infamous vocalist Dionne Warwick (Mouse) and reality TV host Tom Bergeron (Taco). Group C brought us conservative former politician Sarah Palin (Bear), actress and singer Bella Thorne (Swan) and this past week’s cast away, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa (T-Rex).

Read on for our “The Masked Singer” Super 9 power rankings:

1. Night Angel

The most celebrity donning the most creative disguise this season has also been completely owning the stage during her run. Right from the moment of her debut, singing “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, she showed that she is a force to be reckoned with. Her voice is amazing and her moves and attitude match it perfectly. She’s continued to bring that same force with her subsequent numbers: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga and “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers. As long as she keeps that up, she should remain in this competition for the long haul.

Judges’ best guesses: Taylor Dayne, Taraji P. Henson, Mayim Bialik

2. Frog

This amphibian seems to fit in more with the performers that have won the past two years. He’s got a creative outfit, an incredible presence and knows how to give a great performance. He started out by rapping and grooving to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and then followed it up with a very unconventional rendition of “In Da Club” by 50 Cent. He closed out his preliminary numbers with “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band. He still should try to take some chances but he’s definitely on course to do very well in this contest.

Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Johnson, Kevin Hart

3. Kitty

Like most felines, this cat is not one to be messed with. She knocked the audience out of their seats with her first number, “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande,and then kept it going the following week with “Mercy” by Brett Young. The momentum just kept going when she nailed “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert. And the whole time, the crowd has been eating out of the palm of her hand. Reigning supreme, like it is for most cats, seems to be an undeniable part of her personality.

Judges’ best guesses: Julianne Hough, Amanda Seyfried, Millie Bobby Brown

4. Kangaroo

Usually, a performer would want to have their debut number be something with immense energy that blows the crowd away, but that’s not what this marsupial did. Instead she kicked off her run on the show by delivering a very bare and emotional version of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn. The following week, she stepped up her game by nailing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse and then did it again with “Diamonds” by Rihanna. It might be tough for her to keep that level up, but if she does, she’s going to be someone to watch.

Judges’ best guesses: Tatyana Ali,Candace Parker,Kelly Rowland

5. Rhino

The Rhino does have a level of talent that’s undeniable, but it feels like a bit of a stretch to see him and his deep voice making it to the finals. There is a good amount of charm to him and that came off right away in his first performance: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt. He continued to ride that in his following two numbers: “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan and “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles. We’ll have to see how he fares as the competition gets tougher.

Judges’ best guesses: Jason Adlean, Tim McGraw, David Hasselhoff

6. Astronaut

Even though this space traveler is this far down the list, he definitely possesses some solid skills as a performer. He knows how to stay in key and can really get the audience going, which became very apparent during his first outing on stage singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. He continued at this level as Group C kept going with “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder and “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran. His voice however can be very shaky, especially when trying to belt out certain notes and I have a feeling that’s going to cost him…eventually.

Judges’ best guesses: Lance Bass, Adam DeVine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

7. Turtle

This creature is in a very weird situation. He’s done well with his numbers. His first two seemed like they were bigger challenges for him vocally: “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal and “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. His voice easily strayed into the pitchy territory and it felt like that always put him at a disadvantage. His most recent outing though, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes, was right up his alley though and if he keeps doing things within that range, he could be competitive in this contest after all.

Judges’ best guesses: AJ McLean, Joey McIntyre, Donny Wahlberg

8. White Tiger

Like the Astronaut, the White Tiger knows how to play to the audience. But beyond that, it’s going to be a very rough road for him. His choice in numbers has been more focused on speaking rather than using the talents of a vocalist. This has been shown with all three of his performances: “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and “We Will Rock You” by Queen. Like most white tigers, the amount of time this one has left is very uncertain and not looking promising.

Judges’ best guesses: Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

9. Banana

This slippery guy started out very promising when he first came on stage to sing “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley in a way that was quite infectious. Unfortunately, that went downhill very quickly with his next performance: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, which he forgot several of the words to and just seemed out of focus. Even worse the audience wasn’t getting into it either. He slightly redeemed himself the next week when he took on “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. This guy is going to have to be careful since right now he’s on thin ice.

Judges’ best guesses: Jeff Foxworthy, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker

