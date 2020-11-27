‘The Masked Singer’ Super Six revealed: Who do you WANT to win Season 4’s Golden Mask? [POLL]

And then there were six. At the end of Thursday’s Thanksgiving-themed episode of “The Masked Singer,” the Super Six contestants were finally revealed: Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish and Mushroom. These half-dozen celebrities will next be seen in the semi-finals on December 2, where they’ll face off together for the first time outside of their specific groups. Who do you WANT to win Season 4’s Golden Mask? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

The panelists (Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke) are still stumped on which secret celebs are hiding inside the extravagant costumes. Below we’ve compiled all of their guesses so far, in addition to which songs the contestants sang in each of the first three rounds. Do you think you know the identities of Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish or Mushroom?

Whoever wins this Fall 2020 cycle will join the esteemed list of past winners: T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox) and Kandi Burruss (Night Angel). While there is no prize money, the champion does get to take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy. In addition, this year there’s a new Golden Ear trophy at stake for the judge with the most correct “first impression” guesses. So far Jenny is in the lead with three points.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Here’s a closer look at the mystery celebs who have advanced to the Super Six:

Popcorn (Group A)

Round 1 performance: “What About Us” by P!nk

Round 2 performance: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Round 3 performance: “Domino” by Jessie J

Panelists’ guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige, Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, Vanessa Williams, Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper, Anita Baker, Anika Noni Rose

Sun (Group A)

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha

Round 3 performance: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore, Jewel

Crocodile (Group B)

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Round 3 performance: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Panelists’ guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini

Seahorse (Group B)

Round 1 performance: “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

Round 2 performance: “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Round 3 performance: “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Panelists’ guesses: Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Jessica Simpson, Kesha, Kellie Pickler, Sia

Jellyfish (Group C)

Round 1 performance: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

Round 3 performance: “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Panelists’ guesses: Gabby Douglas, Awkwafina, Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Jamie Lynn Spears, Halle Bailey, Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, McKayla Maroney

Mushroom (Group C)

Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Round 3 performance: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Panelists’ guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.