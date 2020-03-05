‘The Masked Singer’: Was Tom Bergeron robbed of a spot in the Super 9? [POLL]

Group B on “The Masked Singer” concluded their performances on Wednesday night and the last celebrity from the group to be sent home was none other than “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron, who had been disguised as the enigmatic Taco.

This means Bergeron won’t be able to compete in the elite Super 9 later on in the season, while Banana, Kitty and Frog will advance. (Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger previously advanced from Group A.) But did Taco deserve to get eliminated or should someone else have been sent home instead? Let us know what YOU by voting in our poll below and leaving your thoughts in our comments section.

Bergeron had an impressive run on the show. His debut performance of “Fly Me To the Moon” by Frank Sinatra was enthusiastically received by the audience and the show’s judges. The following week he got some really good feedback for his rendition of “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley. But his performance in the Group B Championships, “Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops, wasn’t able to impress the crowd and caused him to get axed.

The other performers on this week’s episode were very strong with what they brought to the stage. After a group performance of “Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys, Kitty kicked off the solo numbers with “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert. Bergeron as the Taco was after her and following that was the Banana performing the soul classic “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. Rounding out tonight’s show was the incredibly charismatic Frog, who delivered another great showstopper with “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band.

