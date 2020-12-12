‘The Masked Singer’ Top 3 power rankings: Sun shines brightest heading into finale

Host Nick Cannon will emcee the Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, December 16 with the Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom competing to win the Golden Mask trophy. Hoping to uncover their identities and win a prize of their own, the Golden Ear trophy, will be panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Who do YOU think will take home the Season 4 title? And have you already figured out which celebrities are singing from behind the masks?

The Sun has maintained her spot at the top of our leaderboard all season, but Crocodile and Mushroom won’t go down without a fight. After outsinging the competition from their respective groups, the final three will compete head to head for the first time to see who comes out on top.

Who do you think is most likely to secure the Golden Mask trophy on Wednesday night? And will the panelists be able to uncover their true identities before the masks come off? Check out our Top 3 power rankings for “The Masked Singer” finale below.

1. The Sun

(Group A Kickoff: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo; Group A Playoffs: “Praying” by Kesha; Group A Finals: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin; Super Six: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish)

The Sun was the first singer to perform on Season 4, setting the bar with “Cuz I Love You” and she basically never looked back. Each performance was flawless and the panel often referred to the Sun as the one to beat. Still, the Sun was able to peak at the right time, taking out Popcorn in the Super Six with her haunting rendition of “When the Party’s Over.”

2. Crocodile

(Group B Kickoff: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi; Group B Playoffs: “Toxic” by Britney Spears; Group B Finals: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis; Super Six: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith)

Ever the performer, Crocodile isn’t afraid to bust out the dance moves or tackle an epic power ballad. His well-rounded performances could serve him well in the finale. After losing to the Seahorse in the Group B finals, he sharpened his teeth to stage a comeback win in the Super Six, securing his place in the finale. Don’t count the Crocodile out yet!

3. Mushroom

(Group C Kickoff: “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush; Group C Playoffs: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher; Group C Finals: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry; Super Six: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse)

Mushroom is the chameleon of this group, switching up his vocal style with each performance to throw the panel off his tracks. He almost fooled the panel into believing he was female until the end of his first performance, “This Woman’s Work.” There is no telling what surprises Mushroom could have in store after he shocked the Jellyfish in the Super Six to earn his spot in the final three.

