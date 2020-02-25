‘The Masked Singer’ concert tour begins sooner than you think: Get all the details right here

Michael Becker / FOX

The Masked Singer” fans, mark your calendars for May 28 as that’s the date the nationwide tour officially kicks off. Detroit, Michigan has the honor of hosting the first wild and wacky concert, with more than 40 locations on the calendar throughout the summer until the closing date, August 1, in Los Angeles, California. See all of the tour locations and details below and then click here to buy your tickets.

The national tour is an all-new live production based on Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut. The show tasks everyday celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and performing for the votes of the in-studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Cannon hosts the family-friendly program.

How will the concert differ from the weekly series? Per the tour website, “Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages!”

Reading between the lines, it doesn’t appear as though former contestants like Rumer Willis (Lion), Gladys Knight (Bee), Donny Osmond (Peacock), T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Lil Wayne (Robot), etc, will be hoofing it for all 40+ concerts. But they may pop up here or there in a surprise city as a “mystery celebrity,” should their schedules allow.

Here’s the complete schedule for “The Masked Singer” national tour:

MAY 28
Fox Theatre
Detroit

MAY 29
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati

MAY 30
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
Pittsburgh

MAY 31
Palace Theatre
Columbus

JUNE 2
Riverside Theater
Milwaukee

JUNE 3
Orpheum Theatre
Minneapolis

JUNE 4
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines

JUNE 5
Rosemont Theatre
Chicago

JUNE 6
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis

JUNE 7
Murat Theater at Old National Centre
Indianapolis

JUNE 9
KeyBank State Theatre
Cleveland

JUNE 10
Hippodrome Theatre
Baltimore

JUNE 11
Warner Theatre
Washington, D.C.

JUNE 12
NJPAC
Newark

JUNE 13
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Boston

JUNE 14
Mohegan Sun
Uncasville

JUNE 17
The Met
Philadelphia

JUNE 18
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond

JUNE 19
DPAC
Durham

JUNE 20
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte

JUNE 21
Fox Theatre
Atlanta

JUNE 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville

JUNE 24
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Asheville

JUNE 25
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
Jacksonville

JUNE 26
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Orlando

JUNE 27
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Ft. Lauderdale

JUNE 28
Mahaffey Theater
St. Petersburg

JUNE 30
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham

JULY 1
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans

JULY 2
Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Sugar Land

JULY 8
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio

JULY 10
Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving

JULY 11
Brady Theater
Tulsa

JULY 12
Uptown Theater
Kansas City

JULY 15
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Denver

JULY 16
Kingsbury Hall
Salt Lake City

JULY 18
Paramount Theatre
Seattle

JULY 19
Keller Auditorium
Portland

JULY 22
San Jose Civic Auditorium
San Jose

JULY 24
The Smith Center
Las Vegas

JULY 25
The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Reno

JULY 26
William Saroyan Theatre
Fresno

JULY 28
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson

JULY 29
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix

JULY 30
San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego

AUG 1
The Orpheum Theatre
Los Angeles

