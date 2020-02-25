‘The Masked Singer’ concert tour begins sooner than you think: Get all the details right here

“The Masked Singer” fans, mark your calendars for May 28 as that’s the date the nationwide tour officially kicks off. Detroit, Michigan has the honor of hosting the first wild and wacky concert, with more than 40 locations on the calendar throughout the summer until the closing date, August 1, in Los Angeles, California. See all of the tour locations and details below and then click here to buy your tickets.
The national tour is an all-new live production based on Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut. The show tasks everyday celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and performing for the votes of the in-studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Cannon hosts the family-friendly program.
How will the concert differ from the weekly series? Per the tour website, “Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages!”
Reading between the lines, it doesn’t appear as though former contestants like Rumer Willis (Lion), Gladys Knight (Bee), Donny Osmond (Peacock), T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Lil Wayne (Robot), etc, will be hoofing it for all 40+ concerts. But they may pop up here or there in a surprise city as a “mystery celebrity,” should their schedules allow.
Here’s the complete schedule for “The Masked Singer” national tour:
MAY 28
Fox Theatre
Detroit
MAY 29
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati
MAY 30
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
Pittsburgh
MAY 31
Palace Theatre
Columbus
JUNE 2
Riverside Theater
Milwaukee
JUNE 3
Orpheum Theatre
Minneapolis
JUNE 4
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines
JUNE 5
Rosemont Theatre
Chicago
JUNE 6
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis
JUNE 7
Murat Theater at Old National Centre
Indianapolis
JUNE 9
KeyBank State Theatre
Cleveland
JUNE 10
Hippodrome Theatre
Baltimore
JUNE 11
Warner Theatre
Washington, D.C.
JUNE 12
NJPAC
Newark
JUNE 13
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Boston
JUNE 14
Mohegan Sun
Uncasville
JUNE 17
The Met
Philadelphia
JUNE 18
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond
JUNE 19
DPAC
Durham
JUNE 20
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte
JUNE 21
Fox Theatre
Atlanta
JUNE 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville
JUNE 24
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Asheville
JUNE 25
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
Jacksonville
JUNE 26
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Orlando
JUNE 27
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Ft. Lauderdale
JUNE 28
Mahaffey Theater
St. Petersburg
JUNE 30
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham
JULY 1
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans
JULY 2
Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Sugar Land
JULY 8
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio
JULY 10
Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving
JULY 11
Brady Theater
Tulsa
JULY 12
Uptown Theater
Kansas City
JULY 15
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Denver
JULY 16
Kingsbury Hall
Salt Lake City
JULY 18
Paramount Theatre
Seattle
JULY 19
Keller Auditorium
Portland
JULY 22
San Jose Civic Auditorium
San Jose
JULY 24
The Smith Center
Las Vegas
JULY 25
The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Reno
JULY 26
William Saroyan Theatre
Fresno
JULY 28
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson
JULY 29
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix
JULY 30
San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego
AUG 1
The Orpheum Theatre
Los Angeles
