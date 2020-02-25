‘The Masked Singer’ concert tour begins sooner than you think: Get all the details right here

“The Masked Singer” fans, mark your calendars for May 28 as that’s the date the nationwide tour officially kicks off. Detroit, Michigan has the honor of hosting the first wild and wacky concert, with more than 40 locations on the calendar throughout the summer until the closing date, August 1, in Los Angeles, California. See all of the tour locations and details below and then click here to buy your tickets.

The national tour is an all-new live production based on Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut. The show tasks everyday celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and performing for the votes of the in-studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Cannon hosts the family-friendly program.

How will the concert differ from the weekly series? Per the tour website, “Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages!”

Reading between the lines, it doesn’t appear as though former contestants like Rumer Willis (Lion), Gladys Knight (Bee), Donny Osmond (Peacock), T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Lil Wayne (Robot), etc, will be hoofing it for all 40+ concerts. But they may pop up here or there in a surprise city as a “mystery celebrity,” should their schedules allow.

Here’s the complete schedule for “The Masked Singer” national tour:

MAY 28

Fox Theatre

Detroit

MAY 29

Taft Theatre

Cincinnati

MAY 30

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Pittsburgh

MAY 31

Palace Theatre

Columbus

JUNE 2

Riverside Theater

Milwaukee

JUNE 3

Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis

JUNE 4

Des Moines Civic Center

Des Moines

JUNE 5

Rosemont Theatre

Chicago

JUNE 6

Stifel Theatre

St. Louis

JUNE 7

Murat Theater at Old National Centre

Indianapolis

JUNE 9

KeyBank State Theatre

Cleveland

JUNE 10

Hippodrome Theatre

Baltimore

JUNE 11

Warner Theatre

Washington, D.C.

JUNE 12

NJPAC

Newark

JUNE 13

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Boston

JUNE 14

Mohegan Sun

Uncasville

JUNE 17

The Met

Philadelphia

JUNE 18

Dominion Energy Center

Richmond

JUNE 19

DPAC

Durham

JUNE 20

Ovens Auditorium

Charlotte

JUNE 21

Fox Theatre

Atlanta

JUNE 22

Ryman Auditorium

Nashville

JUNE 24

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Asheville

JUNE 25

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Jacksonville

JUNE 26

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando

JUNE 27

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Ft. Lauderdale

JUNE 28

Mahaffey Theater

St. Petersburg

JUNE 30

BJCC Concert Hall

Birmingham

JULY 1

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans

JULY 2

Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Sugar Land

JULY 8

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

San Antonio

JULY 10

Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Irving

JULY 11

Brady Theater

Tulsa

JULY 12

Uptown Theater

Kansas City

JULY 15

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Denver

JULY 16

Kingsbury Hall

Salt Lake City

JULY 18

Paramount Theatre

Seattle

JULY 19

Keller Auditorium

Portland

JULY 22

San Jose Civic Auditorium

San Jose

JULY 24

The Smith Center

Las Vegas

JULY 25

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Reno

JULY 26

William Saroyan Theatre

Fresno

JULY 28

Tucson Music Hall

Tucson

JULY 29

Arizona Federal Theatre

Phoenix

JULY 30

San Diego Civic Theatre

San Diego

AUG 1

The Orpheum Theatre

Los Angeles

