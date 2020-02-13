Can ‘The Masked Singer’ panelists get the Turtle out of his shell? Let’s examine the clues

With a Valentine’s Day theme, “The Masked Singer” was throwing around a lot of love in its third episode, and guest judge Leah Remini joined in the fun. The mohawked Turtle was first up singing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes. He dances, he moves well and has that boy band kind of thing happening, the man’s a slick performer. But which famous face is hiding under the reptilian mask? Let’s examine the clues.

The clues continue to challenge with the first voice-over stating, “Man, I’m having a shell of a good time on this show being whomever I want. I would never have gotten here without the people who supported my dream. Like my favorite teacher from high school, Ms. S.” This quote could qualify almost any performer who got some love on the way “up.”

The second clue had “the Turtle’s teacher” saying something about being a talent in 9th grade bio class and being very driven … also very vague. And finally, there was a valentine clue for Nicole Scherzinger suggesting they spent a “morning” together. Hmm, was there also an evening?

The panel weighed in: Jenny McCarthy thinks it’s Nick Lachey because one of the clues was a bat and Nick owns a baseball team, while Leah thought it was the youthful Jaden Smith and Nicole mused it is Hunter Hayes.

I think they’re all off base. With those moves, that vocal confidence, it could be all about the founding member of N’Sync: Chris Kirkpatrick. The voice has great range, style and expertise. What do you say, “The Masked Singer” viewers?

