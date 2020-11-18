Who’s performing tonight (November 18) during ‘The Masked Singer’ Group B finals?

After this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” Group B will officially be no more as the audience will vote to eliminate two of the four contestants: Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent or Whatchamacallit. The surviving two singers will then advance to the Super Six, joining Popcorn and Sun, who survived Group A. Cheryl Hines will serve as the week’s special guest judge, joining normal panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The last time this second group performed on October 14, Baby Alien received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal retired NFL player Mark Sanchez. Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group B finals on November 18? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby.

Season 4 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show began with 16 contestants spread out across three groups: Group A, Group B and Group C. So far the seven eliminated celebs have been Dragon, Gremlin, Giraffe, Baby Alien, Lips, Squiggly Monster and Snow Owls, leaving only the Top 9.

The panel of “The Masked Singer” judges have a mixed track record so far on guessing the secret celebrities’ identities. Jenny leads with three correct guesses, putting her in the lead to win the Golden Ear trophy, with Robin and Nicole at two points apiece and Ken in the rear with none of his first impressions coming true.

So who’s performing tonight (November 18) on “The Masked Singer”? Here’s a closer look at the four secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Crocodile

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Panelists’ guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr.

Seahorse

Round 1 performance: “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

Round 2 performance: “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Panelists’ guesses: Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Jessica Simpson

Serpent

Round 1 performance: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Round 2 performance: “The Bones” by Maren Morris

Panelists’ guesses: John Legend, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Taye Diggs, Jesse Williams, Brian McKnight

Whatchamacallit

Round 1 performance: “I Wish” by Skee-Lo

Round 2 performance: “Money Maker” by Ludacris (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Panelists’ guesses: Swizz Beatz, Dame Lillard, Tyler the Creator, Cam Newton, Terrell Owens, Kyrie Irving, Armie Hammer

