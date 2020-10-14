Who’s performing tonight (October 14) on ‘The Masked Singer’? Seahorse, Baby Alien …

Group B is back this week on “The Masked Singer,” so get ready for encore performances from Seahorse, Baby Alien, Serpent, Crocodile and Whatchamacallit. The first time these secret celebrities performed on Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show was two weeks ago on September 30. That night featured the shocking self-unmasking of Mickey Rourke as Gremlin, who voluntarily quit the competition because he was too “hot” inside his costume. Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group B playoffs? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby.

Season 4 of “TMS” began with 16 costumed singers spread out across three groups, but now only 13 remain: Snow Owls, Popcorn and Sun from Group A; Seahorse, Baby Alien, Serpent, Crocodile and Whatchamacallit from Group B; and Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster from Group C. As of this writing, Group C has yet to take the stage.

The four “Masked Singer” panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — have mixed track records so far on guessing the contestants’ true identities. While Robin and Nicole both correctly named Busta Rhymes as Dragon in week one (as did host Nick Cannon), only Jenny pegged Rourke as Gremlin in week two. No one picked Brian Austin Green as Giraffe last week. Ken, unsurprisingly, still has zero guesses correct for Season 4.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

So who’s performing tonight (October 14) on “The Masked Singer’s” fourth episode, titled “Cloudy with a Chance of Clues”? Here’s a closer look at the five mystery celebs who’ll give it their all in front of America:

Seahorse

Round 1 performance: “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

Panelists’ guesses: Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha.

Baby Alien

Round 1 performance: “Faith” by George Michael

Panelists’ guesses: Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Serpent

Round 1 performance: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Panelists’ guesses: John Legend, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr.

Crocodile

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Panelists’ guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg

Whatchamacallit

Round 1 performance: “I Wish” by Skee-Lo

Panelists’ guesses: Swizz Beatz, Dame Lillard, Tyler the Creator

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.