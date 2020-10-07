Who’s performing tonight (October 7) on ‘The Masked Singer’? Snow Owls, Popcorn …

If you’re a fan of Group A, this week’s “The Masked Singer” episode is just for you. Snow Owls, Popcorn, Giraffe and Sun are set to take the big stage (socially distanced, of course) for the second time during Wednesday’s third episode. The last time this group performed on September 23, Dragon received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal rapper Busta Rhymes. Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group A playoffs? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ schedule is messing with us again: Group A returns next week, but what about Group C?

Season 4 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show began with 16 contestants spread out across three groups. Snow Owls, Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Dragon are Group A; Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit and Gremlin are Group B; and Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster are Group C. As of this writing, Group A and Group B have both taken the stage, but Group C has yet to be seen.

The four “Masked Singer” panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — have mixed track records so far on guessing the secret celebrities. While Robin and Nicole both correctly named Busta Rhymes as Dragon (as did host Nick Cannon), only Jenny pegged Mickey Rourke as Gremlin before he voluntarily removed his mask because it was too “hot.” Ken, unsurprisingly, still has zero guesses correct for Season 4.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

So who’s performing tonight (October 7) on “The Masked Singer”? Here’s a closer look at the four secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Snow Owls

Round 1 performance: “Say Something” by A Great Big World

Panelists’ guesses: Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Donny & Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy & Catherine O’Hara

Popcorn

Round 1 performance: “What About Us” by P!nk

Panelists’ guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige

Giraffe

Round 1 performance: “Let’s Get It Started” by Black Eyed Peas

Panelists’ guesses: Garth Brooks, Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice

Sun

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.