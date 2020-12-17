‘The Masked Singer’ winners list update: Sun joins Night Angel, Fox and Monster [PHOTOS]

Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” is in the rear-view mirror, with Sun winning the coveted Golden Mask over Crocodile and Mushroom. Sun’s shining true identity is country singer LeAnn Rimes, making her the second woman to win “TMS” after singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, aka Night Angel. For a refresher on all four champions, scroll through our updated photo gallery above (or click here for the direct link) to see “The Masked Singer” winners list for every season. Also be sure to vote for YOUR favorite in our poll below.

Every year on “The Masked Singer,” a gaggle of secret celebrities in extravagant costumes compete to win the Golden Mask trophy. Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV who-sung-it began as a mild curiosity in 2019, but soon grew to become one of television’s most-watched shows. Fans at home analyze every clue and costume detail as they try to guess who’s hiding behind the masks. But in the end, only one celeb is named the winner by a combination of votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Season 1 costume: The Monster

This fuzzy green one-eyed monster performed the following songs throughout the first season: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin Degraw, “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith and “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Season 2 costume: The Fox

This dapper mammal with a cape and top hat performed these songs throughout the second season: “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx feat. T-Pain, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.

Season 3 costume: The Night Angel

This winged purple vixen performed the following tunes throughout the third season: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, “How to Love” by Lil Wayne and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner.

Season 4 costume: The Sun

This shining star took on these iconic songs throughout the fourth season: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, “Praying” by Kesha, “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin, “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish and “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.