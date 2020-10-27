‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer: George Clooney poised to bring sci-fi back to Oscars in a big way [WATCH]

Netflix has just released the trailer for its new film “The Midnight Sky” directed by and starring George Clooney. The sci-fi drama was adapted by “The Revenant” co-writer Mark L. Smith from the acclaimed Lily-Brooks Dalton novel “Good Morning, Midnight.” Watch the first trailer for “The Midnight Sky” above. This red-hot Oscar contender will be in select theaters in early December and is set to start streaming on the 23rd of that month.

In “The Midnight Sky, which is set in a post-apocalyptic future, Clooney plays scientist Augustine Lofthouse. Living alone in the Arctic, he must stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her team of astronauts from returning to a mysterious global catastrophe on Earth. Alongside Clooney and Oscar nominee Jones, the film also stars another Oscar nominee, Demián Bichir, as well as Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo and Emmy champ Kyle Chandler.

Netflix was already poised to have a big year at this year’s Oscars and now can add “The Midnight Sky” to its expansive list of contenders. Clooney was first nominated for an Oscar in 2006 as a writer and director of “Good Night, and Good Luck.” He also won his first of two Oscars that night for his supporting role in “Syriana” and has since racked up an overall nomination tally of eight.

On this new film, he reunited with production designer Jim Bissell, who reaped an Oscar bid for his work on “Good Night, and Good Luck” as well as Oscar winning composer Alexandre Desplat and the Oscar-winning editor of “Traffic,” Stephen Mirrione.

When Oscar-caliber casts and crews come together for a space flick they tend to attract attention to the otherwise awards-maligned genre of science fiction. While it’s been four years since a sci-fi film was nominated for Best Picture, that entry (“Arrival in 2016) earned a whopping eight nominations. Prior to that, “The Martian” (2015), “Her” (2013), “Gravity” (2013) and “Inception” (2010) all showed us that there certainly is a taste for prestige space pics within the academy. Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) and Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”) both found themselves among the final five in Best Director for their guidance over the sprawling visions and large crews required on a sci-fi movie set. When Cuarón won for “Gravity” he was the first to do so in the genre — can Clooney become the second?

