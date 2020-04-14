‘The Morning Show’ editor Carole Kravetz Aykanian on why the show has a special place in her heart and status of season 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I’ve been in this business for many years … but this was very special. It will always have a special place in my heart because it felt so important for women,” explains “The Morning Show” editor Carole Kravetz Aykanian on working on Apple TV+‘s flagship drama. “It talked about things we have been hearing about — sexual misconduct in the workplace, things like this — but the specificity of our story opened discussion.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Morning Show” is a drama about the power struggles happening behind the scenes of a morning TV news show where anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) fights for control after her co-host Mitch (Steve Carell) is abruptly fired for harassment. It’s always challenging to set the tone for a brand new show in the editing room, but that was especially the case with such difficult subject matter. “There’s a lot of humor,” she explains, “but it really is a drama. And so to find how to navigate finding the humor through the drama, that was very challenging.”

Making a TV show about the making of a TV show could be familiar territory for an editor, but there’s a world of difference between crafting a drama and producing the kind of live daily broadcast depicted on the show. “It’s the opposite actually,” Kravetz Aykanian points out. “We have so much time to be able to think and try and change. They don’t. It’s all in the moment. That’s why there’s so much tension in the show because when it’s live you feel it … I had to learn how they do it in order to be able to cut it.”

Kravetz Aykanian was back to work on the second season of “The Morning Show,” which was in production this spring until the coronavirus pandemic forced the show — and most other TV and film productions — to shut down. “I think we had just done three weeks, and I could feel we were on a roll,” she says. But even though production is on hold for now, “it’s going to be really great. It’s going to be a very exciting season two.”

