David Simon hasn’t won an Emmy in 20 years – could timely ‘The Plot Against America’ do the trick?

David Simon is an Emmy-winning writer and producer whom critics have praised for decades, but to date the only Emmys he has won were Best Miniseries and Best Movie/Mini Writing for “The Corner” back in 2000. Can he finally get back into the winner’s circle with his latest limited series “The Plot Against America” with its timely subject matter?

That’s right, Simon hasn’t won an Emmy in 20 years, which means he didn’t win for “The Wire,” he didn’t win for “Treme,” he didn’t win for “Generation Kill,” he didn’t win for “Show Me a Hero,” and he hasn’t won for “The Deuce.” Of all those slights, “The Wire” probably looks the most egregious in hindsight since it is remembered as one of the most accomplished dramas of television’s post-“Sopranos” golden era. He did receive two writing nominations for it — one for the episode “Middle Ground” in 2005 and one for the series finale in 2008 — but those were the only two Emmy nominations the show received in any categories.

“The Deuce,” which is also eligible for Emmys this year for its third and final season that aired last fall, was an even tougher sell with the TV academy since the gritty series focused on the evolution of sex work in New York City. It hasn’t received nominations yet, but Simon has had better luck with his longform programs, which could be good news for him now.

“Generation Kill,” about soldiers in the 21st century war in Iraq, was nominated 11 times and won three Creative Arts awards in 2009, but Simon didn’t win Best Miniseries or Best Movie/Mini Writing. And the one time “Treme” got substantial Emmy love was for its shortened final season that competed as a miniseries in 2014. Again Simon was nominated for Best Miniseries and Best Movie/Mini Writing, but the show’s only victory was for its sound mixing.

Now Simon is in the running for “Plot,” which could appeal to voters the same way “The Handmaid’s Tale” did for the way it reflects our current political reality. It’s an alternate history that imagines the World War II era from the point of view of a Jewish family as xenophobic populist Charles Lindburgh ascends to the White House and pushes the United States towards fascism — sound familiar?

“Plot” also has an Emmy-friendly cast that includes Emmy-winner John Turturro and “Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder. And the second half of the six-episode series was directed by nine-time Emmy champ Thomas Schlamme (“The West Wing,” “Sports Night”). Limited series categories are more crowded than they ever have been at these awards, but the series just concluded on April 20, so it will be fresh in mind, especially since the cost of having a demagogue in power at a time of crisis has never been more apparent.

