‘The Politician’ cast: 2020 Emmy submissions include Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange …

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Netflix’s “The Politician” accounts for 16 entries on the performer ballot, including lead actors Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow. Platt plays Payton Hobart, an aspirational politician who one day hopes to become President of the United States … but first he has to win his high school’s student body election. Paltrow, who won an Emmy for Ryan Murphy‘s “Glee” (2011), takes on the role of Payton’s supportive mother in Murphy’s latest series.

Notable A-listers who appear throughout the first season include frequent Murphy collaborator Jessica Lange as the poisonous mother of VP candidate Infinity, Bob Balaban as Payton’s quiet father, and Dylan McDermott and January Jones as the parents of Payton’s frenemy Astrid. Judith Light and Bette Midler pop up in the season finale as a pair of political rivals after the show time-jumps three years following the high school election; they return in Season 2 as full-fledged series regulars.

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members and creative talents for “The Politician” Season 1:

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor (Comedy)

Ben Platt as Payton Hobart

Best Actress (Comedy)

Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Benjamin Barrett as Ricardo

David Corenswet as River Barkley

Theo Germaine as James Sullivan

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan

Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson

Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook

Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton

Jessica Lange as Dusty Jackson

Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles

Best Guest Actor (Comedy)

Bob Balaban as Keaton Hobart, “The Harrington Commode”

Dylan McDermott as Theo Sloan, “Gone Girl”

Best Guest Actress (Comedy)

January Jones as Lizbeth Sloan, “Gone Girl”

Judith Light as Dede Standish, “Vienna”

Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold, “Vienna”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (One Hour)

Simon Dennis, “October Surprise”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Pilot”

Best Directing (Comedy)

Gwyneth Horder-Payton, “The Assassination Of Payton Hobart: Part 2”

Janet Mock, “October Surprise”

Ryan Murphy, “Pilot”

Brad Falchuk, “Vienna”

Ian Brennan, “The Voter”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Pilot”

Best Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

Best Main Title Design

Best Music Composition (Series)

Mac Quayle, “Pilot”

Best Picture Editing (Comedy)

Peggy Tachdjian, “The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

Shelly Westerman, “Pilot”

Danielle Wang, “The Voter”

Best Production Design (Contemporary)

“Pilot”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour)

“Pilot”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour)

“Pilot”

Best Writing (Comedy)

Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk & Ian Brennan, “Pilot”

