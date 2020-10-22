‘The Prom’ busts out glittery tuxes and jazz hands in first trailer for the Netflix musical [WATCH]

Give it some Zazz! Netflix has finally dropped the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of “The Prom” ahead of its December 11, 2020 premiere. Watch the colorful clip above.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, “The Prom” begins with a quartet of self absorbed actors from New York (Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells). When their latest Broadway show closes after being ravaged by critics, they need a boost to their career and images. Enter Emma (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman), a high school senior from a small Midwest town, who makes national headlines when her school forbids her from attending prom with her girlfriend. The big city actors descend on the town in hopes of changing minds and generating positive press. And they do it with good old fashioned song and dance. The movie also features performances from Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, and Kevin Chamberlin.

Ryan Murphy directs the tuner, which features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The trailer for the movie is saturated in color and glitter as it teases the songs “Zazz” and “It’s Time to Dance.” Though we sadly don’t get to hear a preview of Streep’s vocals in this first tease, the clip does showcase one of the best bits of the show: Streep’s Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen attempting to get a room upgrade by brandishing her two Tony Awards. Which she naturally carries around in her purse at all times.

The original Broadway musical was celebrated for being a love letter to musical theatre and for its heartfelt tale of LGBTQ acceptance. The show scored 6 Tony nominations in 2019, including Best Musical. Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Brooks Ashmanskas picked up acting nominations for their lead roles. Will the feel good musical have similar awards success with the film adaptation?

