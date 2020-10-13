‘The Prom’: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and more bring the sparkle in these first look photos

After having won six Primetime Emmys for his TV work in the past decade, Ryan Murphy is now aiming for the Oscars with his upcoming Netflix musical “The Prom.” The streaming giant dropped some official — and very glittery — stills from the film on Wednesday, which will be released on Dec. 11. The all star cast includes three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 10-time Emmy winner James Corden, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Emmy winner Kerry Washington and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

An adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, the film follows four eccentric Broadway stars (Streep, Corden, Kidman and Rannells) who are in desperate need of career revivals. They find a stage and a cause when they hear about Emma Nolan (Pellman), a high school student in a small Indiana town who is forbidden from bringing her girlfriend Alyssa (DeBose) to prom. “But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

Last year, the musical received seven Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Brooks Ashmanskas), Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Caitlin Kinnunen; Beth Leavel), Best Direction of a Musical (Casey Nicholaw), Best Book of a Musical (Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin) and Best Original Score (Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin). Unfortunately, the show went home empty-handed.

Unlike other musicals that took decades to make it to the big screen from when they originally premiered on stage, like “Chicago,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Les Misérables,” “The Prom” will debut on Netflix just two years after premiering on Broadway. Murphy directs and produces the film with a screenplay penned by the original book writers, Martin and Beguelin. In April, Murphy revealed in an interview with Collider that there is one original song in the movie, with music by Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin. In other words, that means there’ll be an additional category “The Prom” could compete in at the Oscars.

See the photos below.

